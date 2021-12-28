UW-Stout logo

Sorensen scores 36 for Stout

Freshman Raegan Sorensen scored a career-best 36 points to lift the UW-Stout women’s basketball team to an 89-74 win over Aurora on Tuesday in Aurora, Ill.

Sorensen added 11 rebounds in a double-double. She made 13 free throws and had a pair of assists.

Amanda Giesen added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. Alison Murdoch scored 10. A big third quarter saw Stout outscore Aurora 24-13.

From staff reports