Sorensen scores 36 for Stout
Freshman Raegan Sorensen scored a career-best 36 points to lift the UW-Stout women’s basketball team to an 89-74 win over Aurora on Tuesday in Aurora, Ill.
Sorensen added 11 rebounds in a double-double. She made 13 free throws and had a pair of assists.
Amanda Giesen added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. Alison Murdoch scored 10. A big third quarter saw Stout outscore Aurora 24-13.
From staff reports
