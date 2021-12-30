Chippewa Falls LumberJacks vs. Eau Claire Cavaliers

Kole Lekvin of the Eau Claire Cavaliers throws to first base for a double play during a CRBL semifinal game against the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Cavs seeking new manager

The Eau Claire Cavaliers are seeking a new field manager for the 2022 season.

Ryan Page led the Cavaliers, members of the Chippewa River Baseball League, to a CRBL North Division title last summer. The Cavaliers celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.

Interested candidates can contact board president Nicole Brannigan at 715-563-5298 for more details.

From staff reports