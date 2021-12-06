Sorry, an error occurred.
Blue Devils hammer Lakeland
The UW-Stout men’s basketball team continued its strong run in nonconference play with a commanding 97-57 win over Lakeland on Monday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils outscored the Muskies 50-23 in the first half. Stout made 50% of its shots while holding Lakeland to 27% shooting.
Sophomore Lovell Williams had a game-high 18 points and added six assists and five rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jon Ciriacks, Jackson Noll and Brody Fox all finished with 10 points for Stout.
The victory pushed Stout (6-2) to 5-1 in nonconference games. The Blue Devils return to action with a game at Dubuque on Wednesday night.
From staff reports
