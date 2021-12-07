Carter Brooks scored 17 points and Brock Voigt added 15 of his own as the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team held off UW-Superior 75-66 on Tuesday at Zorn Arena.
Voigt had a team-high eight rebounds and Brooks was close behind with seven. Spencer Page scored nine points for the Blugolds.
Eau Claire led 50-47 with 9:26 to go, but scored 19 of the next 30 points to pull away for good.
The Blugolds (7-3) hit the road on Thursday to take on Wartburg.
Mud Puppies returning to NWL
The Northwoods League announced Tuesday that the Minnesota Mud Puppies will return for a second season next summer.
The Mud Puppies took the place of Canadian club Thunder Bay due to COVID-19 restrictions this year. They played a 36-game schedule composed of only road games, and will do the same next season.
“This was a difficult decision to make, playing the 2022 season without the Thunder Bay Border Cats,” Northwoods League president and commissioner Ryan Voz said. “They have a rich tradition in the league. We were expecting the Mud Puppies to be a one-year stop-gap in 2021, however with the ongoing impact and uncertainty of international travel requirements, the decision was made to bring them back for 2022.”
The Eau Claire Express played Minnesota four times at Carson Park last season, posting a 1-3 record in the season series.
Blugolds earn WIAC honors
Three UW-Eau Claire athletes were named WIAC athletes of the week on Tuesday.
Women’s basketball player Jessie Ruden, men’s diver Quincy Kabe and women’s diver Sarah Dahlk all earned honors. Dahlk set WIAC-leading scores at the Rochester Invitational, and Kabe won the three-meter title over Division I and Division II divers. Ruden averaged 18 points per game to help the Blugolds win a pair of WIAC contests.