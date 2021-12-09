NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Slow start dooms Blugolds

The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a cold stretch early in an 82-70 defeat to Wartburg on Thursday in Waverly, Iowa.

Wartburg went on a 15-0 run early in the first half to go ahead 21-6. The Blugolds never recovered.

Eau Claire made 15 3-pointers, getting four each from Spencer Page and Carter Brooks, but couldn’t slow down the Knights. Wartburg shot 51% from the field.

Brooks led the Blugolds with 15 points and eight rebounds. Page finished with 14 points, Cade Hall scored 13 and Brock Voigt scored 11.

Eau Claire plays for the final time before the holiday break when it heads to Appleton to take on Lawrence on Tuesday.

From staff reports