The WIAA released the girls basketball playoff brackets on Sunday, with a third intracity matchup serving as one of the highlights. Sixth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial will host 11th-seeded Eau Claire North in the Division 1 playoffs on Feb. 25.
Rice Lake earned a No. 1 seed in Division 2, getting the nod over No. 2 Menomonie. Osseo-Fairchild got a top seed in Division 4 and McDonell did the same in Division 5.
Elk Mound is a No. 2 seed in Division 3, ranked ahead of third-seeded Altoona. Ladysmith got a No. 2 seed in Division 4.
Blugolds take 2nd in WIAC
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team took second place at the WIAC championships on Saturday in Oshkosh.
Zach Sato (141 pounds) and Jared Stricker (174) both won conference titles for the Blugolds. UW-La Crosse won the team championship.
Blugolds' streak hits 6
The UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team pushed its win streak to six with two victories over Northland last weekend.
The Blugolds had shutouts in both games, winning 4-0 and 5-0. Stephanie Martin stopped every shot she faced in the series.
—The UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team swept a two-game series against UW-River Falls, 2-1 and 3-0. The Blugolds host Northland in the WIAC tournament series next weekend.
US jumpers close Olympic action
The United States failed to qualify for the second round in Saturday’s Large-Hill ski jumping championships of the Beijing Olympic Games. Kevin Bickner was 39th, Casey Larson 43rd and Decker Dean 45th while Patrick Gasienica failed to qualify. Marius Lindvik of Norway took the gold medal. Ski jumping winds up today with the team event.
In Continental Cup competition at Brotterude, Germany, Andrew Urlaub placed 40th and 39th as the leading American with long jumps of 96 and 94 meters (315 and 308 feet) in a power-packed field. Erik Belshaw, Steamboat Springs, Colo., finished well back in 53rd and 50th place among 55 jumpers.