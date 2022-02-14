Eau Claire North vs. Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey

Eau Claire Memorial's Luke Lindsay skates with the puck against Eau Claire North on Dec. 14, 2021, at Hobbs Ice Arena.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Lindsay named finalist for award

Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey player Luke Lindsay has been named a finalist for the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award, the Coach Sauer Foundation announced Monday.

The award recognizes “good high school hockey players for being great people,” a news release said. Lindsay is one of two finalists, along with Madison Edgewood’s Andrew Budzinski.

The award will be presented March 3.

From staff reports