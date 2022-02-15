UW-Eau Claire’s Hallie Sheridan works the puck around the goal against Team China on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Hobbs Ice Center.
Sheridan, Zastrow earn honors
UW-Eau Claire’s Hallie Sheridan and UW-Stout’s Hannah Zastrow were named WIAC athletes of the week on Tuesday.
Sheridan was the women’s hockey player of the week after helping the Blugolds go 4-0. She scored three times in the week.
Zastrow was the women’s track athlete of the week. She broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a 8.78-second run in the preliminaries at the UW-Stout Quad on Friday.
From staff reports
