UW-Eau Claire’s Hallie Sheridan works the puck around the goal against Team China on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Hobbs Ice Center.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Sheridan, Zastrow earn honors

UW-Eau Claire’s Hallie Sheridan and UW-Stout’s Hannah Zastrow were named WIAC athletes of the week on Tuesday.

Sheridan was the women’s hockey player of the week after helping the Blugolds go 4-0. She scored three times in the week.

Zastrow was the women’s track athlete of the week. She broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a 8.78-second run in the preliminaries at the UW-Stout Quad on Friday.

From staff reports