The UW-Eau Claire softball team opened its season with three victories in four tries at the Mankato Dome over the weekend.
The Blugolds defeated Gustavus Adolphus, Bethany Lutheran and Hamline. They fell to St. Benedict. The pitching staff teamed up for two shutouts in the four games.
UW-Stout went 1-3 at the tournament, defeating University of Northwestern 6-3 on Saturday.
UWEC lacrosse wins opener
The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team won its season opener on Saturday, defeating Hamline 12-9 at the Augsburg Dome in Minneapolis.
Becky Goetsch scored four goals for the Blugolds.
Urlaub leads US in Slovenia
Andrew Urlaub led Americans and finished less than one point out of scoring when he took 32nd out of 55 ski jumpers on a jump of 121.5 meters (399 feet) Sunday in Continental Cup action at Planica, Slovenia. Olympic jumper Decker Dean, Steamboat Springs, Colo., placed 39th. In Saturday’s windy action, Dean was 33rd, Patrick Gasienica 47th and Urlaub 48th.
Other Flying Eagles finished down the list in FIS Cup competition at Oberhof, Germany. Stewart Gundry was 40th and 42nd and Logan Gundry 43rd. Erik Belshaw, Steamboat, led Americans with 17th and 20th finishes while Maxim Glyvka, Chicago placed 37th and 34th.
Casey Larson, Chicago, was 48th in World Cup action at Lahti, Finland, where Eau Claire’s Dan Mattoon served as assistant technical delegate.