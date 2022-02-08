UW-Stout volleyball coach Mandy Trautman has resigned her position effective at the end of this month, according to a press release from the school. She spent four seasons helming the program, and leaves with a 49-37 record.
Trautman has spent much of her life involved in the sport, and does not see herself leaving volleyball entirely. The University will now undertake a nationwide search for her replacement.
Blugolds tie Lawrence
Kyle Oleksiuk scored a pair of goals as the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team skated to a 4-4 tie with Lawrence on Tuesday in Appleton.
The Blugolds led 4-1 in the second period, but the Vikings scored three unanswered to salvage the tie.
Local athletes honored this week
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout athletes were named as WIAC athletes of the week on Tuesday.
Blugold women’s basketball player Tyra Boettcher, a junior forward from Menomonie, was noted for contributing some good minutes in both of Eau Claire’s conference wins last week. She shot 8 of 9 from the free throw line Feb. 5, averaged 35 minutes of playing time, logged four steals along the way, and averaged 21.5 points.
UW-Stout gymnast Isabela Krulich, a freshman from Rosemount, Minn., earned all-around honors for scoring 37.250 in her first collegiate all-around competition. She also finished second on the floor with a score of 9.575, and fourth on beam after scoring 9.25; her 9.150 in uneven bars netted her fourth in the event.