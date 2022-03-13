UW-Eau Claire’s Chase Schmidt took third place at 165 pounds at the NCAA championships over the weekend.
The Rice Lake native had two wins on the second day of the championships to earn All-America status. The Blugolds took 26th as a team, their best finish since 2016.
Loomis scores in Park City
Ben Loomis had the long jump in both tournaments and finished third and ninth in Continental Cup Normal Hill/10K Nordic Combined events at Park City, Utah, over the weekend. The 23-year-old Flying Eagles, who led the U.S. in the recent Olympic Games, finished behind Saturday mass start winner Taylor Fletcher, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., while Jared Shumate, Park City, led the way in fourth place Sunday. Although taking par in only five of 19 events, Loomis finished 23rd for the season with 184 points.
In Continental Cup ski jumping Sunday at Zakopane, Poland, Andrew Urlaub just missed scoring in a large field of more than 60 jumpers when he wound up 36th with a jump of 122.5 meters (402 feet). Decker Dean led the U.S. in 18th place with a long jump of 127 meters. Urlaub, a 20-year-old Flying Eagle, made steady progress in three tournaments, moving up from 60th and 39th places. He was the second of four Americans Sunday. Dean scored in all three events, taking 26th and 16th in the first two meets.