Stout SB splits in Florida
The UW-Stout softball team split a pair of games in Clermont, Fla., on Monday. The Blue Devils fell to Wooster 8-6 before responding with a 9-4 win over Plattsburgh State.
Stout plated five runs in the fifth inning in the victory over Plattsburgh State. Grace Vowel’s RBI in the fourth frame had given the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead.
The Blue Devils continue to play in Florida until Friday.
Blue Devils swept in Florida
The UW-Stout baseball team dropped a pair of games on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., falling to Eastern Connecticut State 20-3 and Skidmore 13-12.
Charlie Szykowny had four hits, including a double and a home run, in the loss to Skidmore. He had two hits in the first game.
Stout’s trip to Fort Myers continues until Saturday.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.