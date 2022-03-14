UW-Stout logo

Stout SB splits in Florida

The UW-Stout softball team split a pair of games in Clermont, Fla., on Monday. The Blue Devils fell to Wooster 8-6 before responding with a 9-4 win over Plattsburgh State.

Stout plated five runs in the fifth inning in the victory over Plattsburgh State. Grace Vowel’s RBI in the fourth frame had given the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Devils continue to play in Florida until Friday.

Blue Devils swept in Florida

The UW-Stout baseball team dropped a pair of games on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla., falling to Eastern Connecticut State 20-3 and Skidmore 13-12.

Charlie Szykowny had four hits, including a double and a home run, in the loss to Skidmore. He had two hits in the first game.

Stout’s trip to Fort Myers continues until Saturday.

From staff reports