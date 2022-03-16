NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds remain unbeaten

Alexie Romanelli and Samantha Burns scored six goals each as the UW-Eau Claire women's lacrosse team remained unbeaten with a 19-4 win over Northwestern-St. Paul on Wednesday at Simpson Field.

The Blugolds moved to 6-0 this season. Their last three wins have all come by double digits.

Stout hammers St. Michael's

Charlie Szykowny and Jack Schirpke both homered as the UW-Stout baseball team beat St. Michael's 14-8 on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Schirpke drove in six runs as the Blue Devils improved to 2-4 on the season.

From staff reports