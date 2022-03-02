Eau Claire North diver Veronica Westom (center) signed a letter of intent to compete at St. Cloud State on Wednesday at North.
North diver signs for SCSU
Eau Claire North diver Veronica Westom signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to compete at St. Cloud State.
Westom was a four-year member of the Huskies’ swim and dive team. She qualified for the state meet in the 2021 alternate fall season, where she placed 14th.
From staff reports
