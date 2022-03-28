UW-Eau Claire’s Jared Stricker was named the WIAC Newcomer of the Year in wrestling this season. Stricker was the conference champion at 174 pounds and qualified for the NCAA championship meet.
Rice Lake native Jordan Fader, who now plays at UW-Stevens Point, was named a CCM Hockey/AHCA All-American this season. He was named to the West second team.
Fader was the WIAC player of the year this season. He led the conference in points (32), goals (15) and assists (17).
From staff reports
