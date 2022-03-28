NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

UW-EC wrestler gets WIAC honor

UW-Eau Claire’s Jared Stricker was named the WIAC Newcomer of the Year in wrestling this season. Stricker was the conference champion at 174 pounds and qualified for the NCAA championship meet.

Fader named All-American

Rice Lake native Jordan Fader, who now plays at UW-Stevens Point, was named a CCM Hockey/AHCA All-American this season. He was named to the West second team.

Fader was the WIAC player of the year this season. He led the conference in points (32), goals (15) and assists (17).

