UW-Stout announced Tuesday it has hired Ben Staupe as its new volleyball coach.
Staupe brings experience from several levels of college volleyball to the Blue Devils. He joins Stout after four years as the head coach at Western Illinois, a Division I program.
“I was very impressed with the administration’s vision, direction and support of athletics,” Staupe said in a press release. “The athletic department has a genuine family feel which will make it an exciting environment to work in. It is a great challenge and opportunity to have the opportunity to coach in one of the best conferences in Division III.”
Staupe has previous experience in the WIAC. He was an assistant coach at UW-Whitewater for eight years.
“I have seen what it takes to win in this conference with my experience I was afforded at Whitewater,” Staupe said. “The goals are always going to be to continue to improve the competitiveness of this program to a point where we can eventually be competing in the conference tournament on a yearly basis. The process to get there is a tough one as every program is competitive in their own right but I think these student-athletes here at Stout are truly ready to take the next step toward success.”
He takes over a program that went 14-13 last season.
UW-EC’s Moore pitches shutout
Matt Moore pitched the first complete game shutout since the revival of the UW-Eau Claire baseball program, leading the Blugolds to a 3-0 win over UW-Oshkosh in a doubleheader on Tuesday in Ashwaubenon.
The Titans took Game 1 6-3 before Moore boosted the Blugolds in Game 2. He limited Oshkosh to five hits and struck out 11. Andrew Murphy gave Eau Claire the lead with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and it was all the help Moore needed.
—UW-Stout swept UW-Platteville in a WIAC doubleheader in Mauston, 7-3 and 16-5. Joel Thimsen went 6 for 8 with six RBIs and three stolen bases across the two games.