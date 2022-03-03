Chippewa Falls graduate Joe Reuter shoots in a game for Hillsdale College this season in Hillsdale, Mich.
Reuter earns freshman honor
Chippewa Falls graduate Joe Reuter was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year on Thursday.
Reuter averaged 7.4 points per game for Hillsdale College, a Division II program in Hillsdale, Mich. He’s the second player in program history to earn the honor.
He heated up down the final stretch of the season, scoring in double figures in 10 of Hillsdale’s final 14 games. During that stretch, he averaged 10.4 points per game.
Reuter was last season’s All-Northwest player of the year.
From staff reports
