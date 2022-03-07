Baldwin-Woodville logo

B-W wins regional title

The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned a Division 3 regional title on Monday, upsetting Northwestern 83-72 in Maple.

Masen Werner scored 21 points to lead the third-seeded Blackhawks, who knocked off the No. 2 seed. Baldwin-Woodville will take on St. Croix Central in the sectional semifinals on Thursday.

From staff reports