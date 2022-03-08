UW-Stout logo

Stout swept in opener

Bethel swept the UW-Stout baseball team in a season-opening doubleheader on Tuesday morning at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Royals beat the Blue Devils 5-1 and 10-5.

Riley Boushack was 3 for 3 for Stout in Game 1 and Justin Winterfeldt had three hits in Game 2.

From staff reports