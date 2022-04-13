Eau Claire Memorial's Luke Erickson retreats to first base during a Division 1 state quarterfinal against Union Grove on June 25, 2021, in Fond du Lac.
Two Eau Claire Memorial athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday. Mekhi Shaw will continue his basketball career in college, while Luke Erickson will play baseball.
Shaw signed to play at Southwest Minnesota State, a Division II program. Erickson will play at St. Charles Community College in Missouri.
The Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team won the Hudson Invitational on Wednesday, carding a tournament-best 318 to win by one stroke.
The Old Abes beat Mahtomedi by one and third-place Rosemont by two. Ben Christenson tied for fifth place with a 77 individually and Parker Etzel tied for eighth with a 78.
From staff reports
