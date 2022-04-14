Mustangs shine at Extravaganza
Menomonie’s field athletes defended their home turf well at Thursday’s Menomonie Field Event Extravaganza. The Mustangs boys won five events and the girls added three victories of their own.
Max Hildebrandt won both the shot put and the discus for Menomonie, and Jayden Williams took the long jump and triple jump. Josh Boyette was the pole vault winner.
On the girls side, Alexis Anderson won the pole vault, Emma Mommsen took the high jump and Madison Kwak placed first in the discus for Menomonie.
Elmwood/Plum City had the champion in the boys high jump and girls long jump, with Ethan Rupakas an Isabella Forster scoring victories.
From staff reports
