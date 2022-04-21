NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds sweep Falcons

Megan Maruna and Claire Beck both homered as the UW-Eau Claire softball team swept UW-River Falls 6-4 and 10-0 on Thursday.

Maruna finished with four hits across the two games.

UW-Stout was swept in a doubleheader against Luther, 17-0 and 8-0.

From staff reports