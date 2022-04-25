NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds fall in finale

The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team fell in its regular-season finale on Monday, losing to UW-River Falls 15-5 at Simpson Field.

The Falcons pulled away with seven goals in the second quarter to build an 11-2 lead. The Blugolds finished the second regular season in program history with a 13-2 record.

Eagles sweep Blue Devils

UW-La Crosse swept a doubleheader against the UW-Stout baseball team on Monday in Menomonie, 14-3 and 10-0. Joel Thimsen had three hits on the day for the Blue Devils.

