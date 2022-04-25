Blugolds fall in finale
The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team fell in its regular-season finale on Monday, losing to UW-River Falls 15-5 at Simpson Field.
The Falcons pulled away with seven goals in the second quarter to build an 11-2 lead. The Blugolds finished the second regular season in program history with a 13-2 record.
Eagles sweep Blue Devils
UW-La Crosse swept a doubleheader against the UW-Stout baseball team on Monday in Menomonie, 14-3 and 10-0. Joel Thimsen had three hits on the day for the Blue Devils.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.