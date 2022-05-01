UW-Stout logo

Warhawks sweep Blue Devils

Ninth-ranked UW-Whitewater swept UW-Stout in a baseball doubleheader on Sunday, 7-1 and 8-3.

Jacoby Endreas was 3 for 4 in the second game for Stout. Charlie Szykowny hit his 14th homer of the season and sits one shy of tying the school record.

From staff reports