Thunder hire football coach
Osseo-Fairchild announced Thursday the hiring of Chad Tankovich to be its next football coach.
Tankovich replaces longtime coach Eric Boettcher.
Abes find new swim/dive coach
Eau Claire Memorial announced Thursday it has hired Cora Stube as its new girls swim and dive coach.
Stube swam at UW-Eau Claire from 2015 to 2019. She was an assistant coach for Memorial last season.
Jahnke surges at NCAAs
UW-Eau Claire golfer Cole Jahnke moved up five spots in the standings at the NCAA Division III championships on Thursday.
Jahnke sits in a tie for eighth at 3 over par after three rounds. That’s five strokes behind the leader.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.