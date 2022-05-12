Osseo-Fairchild logo

Thunder hire football coach

Osseo-Fairchild announced Thursday the hiring of Chad Tankovich to be its next football coach.

Tankovich replaces longtime coach Eric Boettcher.

Abes find new swim/dive coach

Eau Claire Memorial announced Thursday it has hired Cora Stube as its new girls swim and dive coach.

Stube swam at UW-Eau Claire from 2015 to 2019. She was an assistant coach for Memorial last season.

Jahnke surges at NCAAs

UW-Eau Claire golfer Cole Jahnke moved up five spots in the standings at the NCAA Division III championships on Thursday.

Jahnke sits in a tie for eighth at 3 over par after three rounds. That’s five strokes behind the leader.

From staff reports