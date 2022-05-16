Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls boys basketball

Eau Claire Memorial's LJ Wells shoots against Chippewa Falls on Feb. 17 in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Wells signs for NKU

Eau Claire Memorial senior LJ Wells officially committed to play basketball at Northern Kentucky University on Monday.

Wells will play at the Division I level with the Norse. He signed his letter of intent during a ceremony on Monday.

Wells was a high honorable mention on the AP’s all-state teams this winter. He helped Memorial win the Big Rivers title and reach the Division 1 sectional finals.

From staff reports