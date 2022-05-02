The UW-Eau Claire baseball team took out all the frustrations of its 10-game losing streak on Monday, hammering Finlandia 26-2 and 16-4 in a doubleheader at Bollinger Fields. Eau Claire blasted six home runs in the sweep.
Carson Windeshausen and Marc Moll Jr. both homered in the first victory. Moll’s was a grand slam and Windeshausen’s plated three runs. Seven Blugolds had multi-hit games in Game 1.
David Janssen, Nick Zezulka, Windeshausen and Otto Treichel all homered in Game 2. Windeshausen and Janssen both hit three-run blasts.
—UW-Whitewater swept a doubleheader against UW-Stout in Whitewater, 14-2 and 12-4. Charlie Szykowny had two doubles as part of a three-hit day for the Blue Devils.
Blugolds sweep Titans
The UW-Eau Claire softball team celebrated senior day with a doubleheader sweep of UW-Oshkosh on Monday at Bollinger Fields, 5-1 and 4-0.
Megan Maruna homered in Game 1 and Ellie Decker did the same in Game 2 for the Blugolds. Jacie Schultz and Madi Zerr did all of the pitching for Eau Claire. Each pitcher picked up one win and one save.
Jahnke headed to NCAAs
UW-Eau Claire golfer Cole Jahnke will compete at the NCAA championships from May 10-13 in Florida after being selected on Monday.
Jahnke was one of six individuals picked for the tournament field, which also features 43 teams.