Weaver wins national title

UW-Eau Claire’s Marcus Weaver won the Division III national championship in javelin on the first day of the NCAA outdoor meet on Thursday.

Weaver’s throw of 67 meters topped the field by 0.97 meters. He’s also the leader in decathlon after the first day.

UW-Stout’s Kevin Ruechel earned All-America status in discus after placing third on Thursday.

From staff reports