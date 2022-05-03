NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds drop finale

The UW-Eau Claire softball team dropped its final doubleheader of the regular season, falling to UW-Whitewater 6-2 and 6-5 on Tuesday in Eau Claire.

The Blugolds took an early 2-1 lead in Game 1 but couldn’t hold on. They fell behind 5-0 in Game 2 and saw their rally come up just short.

The WIAC tournament begins later this week.

From staff reports