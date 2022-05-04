Charlie Szykowny set a new UW-Stout single-season record for home runs by blasting three in a doubleheader against Ripon on Wednesday in Menomonie.
Szykowny brought his season total up to 17 with the three homers. He went 7 for 8 on the day as the Blue Devils won 5-4 and 15-5. He hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning in the first game.
The senior also tied the school’s career record for triples by hitting his 10th in the first game. He’s batting .412 with 52 RBIs this season. Both of those numbers rank second in the WIAC.
—UW-Eau Claire defeated Finlandia 17-9 in the first game of a doubleheader. Andrew Murphy had four hits for the Blugolds, including a double and a home run. The second game finished too late for print.
Akervik to be inducted to HOF
The late Wally Akervik, of Eau Claire, is one of the members of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2022. Akervik will be inducted in mid-September in Eagle River.
Akervik is joined in the Class of 2022 by Pat Dyer of Duluth, Minn., Rebecca Hamilton Hildebrandt of Cottage Grove/Sauk Prairie and Ann Ninnemann of Plover.
Akervik, originally from Duluth, led the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team to an NAIA championship in 1984. One of the rinks at Hobbs Ice Center is named after him.