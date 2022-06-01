UW-Stout at UW-Eau Claire baseball

UW-Stout shortstop Charlie Szykowny throws to first base during a baseball game on April 6, 2021, at Carson Park.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

Szykowny named All-American

UW-Stout shortstop Charlie Szykowny was named a second-team All-American by D3baseball.com on Wednesday.

The senior broke or tied three program records this season. His 18 homers were a new single-season record. His 54 RBIs were too. He also tied the career triples record with 10.

He hit .398 this season with a slugging percentage of .864. As of Wednesday, he ranked sixth nationally in home runs.

From staff reports