Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks during a charity event on on Aug. 26, 2021, at Hickory Hills Golf Course.
Gard event returning to EC
For the second year in a row, a Garding Against Cancer event is returning to Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard spoke at the inaugural fundraiser last summer. This year’s outing is set for Friday. It will feature a shotgun start, a silent auction and a buffet dinner.
The maximum number of golfers have already signed up, but donations will be accepted the day of the event at Hickory Hills. The public is welcome to attend and bid at the silent auction.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.