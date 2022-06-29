Express logo

Stingers hammer Express

Willmar built an early 4-0 lead and kept pounding in a 10-2 win over the Eau Claire Express on Wednesday in Willmar.

The Stingers bashed 13 hits, including a couple of home runs, in the rout. Trevor Haskins had a home run for Eau Claire, which accounted for both of the Express’ runs.

The series continues Thursday night in Willmar. The Express lead the Great Plains East Division by one game over Duluth.

Merchants blast Red Sox

Nolan Matson had four hits and Scott Hovell and Joe Zawacki added three each as Osseo defeated Cadott 13-3 in Chippewa River Baseball League play on Wednesday in Osseo.

Matson and Hovell both doubled for the Merchants, and Ryan Freitag and Gabe Richardson drove in two runs apiece. Chad Kron had two RBIs for the Red Sox.

