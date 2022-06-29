Stingers hammer Express
Willmar built an early 4-0 lead and kept pounding in a 10-2 win over the Eau Claire Express on Wednesday in Willmar.
The Stingers bashed 13 hits, including a couple of home runs, in the rout. Trevor Haskins had a home run for Eau Claire, which accounted for both of the Express’ runs.
The series continues Thursday night in Willmar. The Express lead the Great Plains East Division by one game over Duluth.
Merchants blast Red Sox
Nolan Matson had four hits and Scott Hovell and Joe Zawacki added three each as Osseo defeated Cadott 13-3 in Chippewa River Baseball League play on Wednesday in Osseo.
Matson and Hovell both doubled for the Merchants, and Ryan Freitag and Gabe Richardson drove in two runs apiece. Chad Kron had two RBIs for the Red Sox.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.