Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 catcher Jonah Hanson receives the ball against Menomonie Post 32 on June 21 at Carson Park.
The Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 American Legion baseball team finished 2-1 in tournament play in Duluth, Minn., this week.
Eau Claire defeated St. Cloud 6-1 on Tuesday and West Duluth 9-1 on Thursday. It fell to Grand Rapids 16-4 on Tuesday.
Dylan O'Connell hit a pair of homers in tournament play, finishing with six hits across Eau Claire's three games.
From staff reports
