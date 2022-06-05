CVGA

Goodwin wins Wild Ridge Open

Dean Goodwin won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association's Wild Ridge Open on Sunday. The St. Paul resident carded a 67 to take first. He defeated Josh Malnory and Jack Ebner by one stroke.

