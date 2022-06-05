Regis at Osseo-Fairchild football

Regis’ Zander Rockow shakes off an Osseo-Fairchild defender during a football game on Sept. 2, 2021, in Osseo.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Rockow commits to Gophers

Regis running back Zander Rockow committed on Sunday night to play football at the University of Minnesota.

Rockow announced his decision on Twitter. He was a member of the Associated Press’ all-state first team last fall, and has been a first-team All-Northwest selection each of the last two seasons.

Goodwin wins Wild Ridge Open

Dean Goodwin won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Wild Ridge Open on Sunday. The St. Paul resident carded a 67 to take first. He defeated Josh Malnory and Jack Ebner by one stroke.

From staff reports