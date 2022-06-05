Regis’ Zander Rockow shakes off an Osseo-Fairchild defender during a football game on Sept. 2, 2021, in Osseo.
Rockow commits to Gophers
Regis running back Zander Rockow committed on Sunday night to play football at the University of Minnesota.
Rockow announced his decision on Twitter. He was a member of the Associated Press’ all-state first team last fall, and has been a first-team All-Northwest selection each of the last two seasons.
Goodwin wins Wild Ridge Open
Dean Goodwin won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Wild Ridge Open on Sunday. The St. Paul resident carded a 67 to take first. He defeated Josh Malnory and Jack Ebner by one stroke.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.