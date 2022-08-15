UW-Stout's Levy Hamer makes a reception while St. Norbert's Marc Thomas defends during a game on Sept. 11, 2021, in Menomonie.
Hamer named All-American
UW-Stout wide receiver Levy Hamer was named a second-team All-American on D3football.com’s preseason All-America teams on Monday.
Hamer, a senior, caught 12 touchdowns and racked up 962 receiving yards last season. He was a second-team All-Region selection a year ago and earned a spot on the All-WIAC first team.
Kongshaug medals at Husky Invite
Colfax/Elk Mound golfer Belle Kongshaug shared medalist honors with New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer at the Husky Invite on Monday in Eau Claire.
Kongshaug shot a 77 to tie for first. New Richmond won the team title, Regis/Altoona was second and Chippewa Falls placed third.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.