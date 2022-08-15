St. Norbert at UW-Stout football

UW-Stout's Levy Hamer makes a reception while St. Norbert's Marc Thomas defends during a game on Sept. 11, 2021, in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Hamer named All-American

UW-Stout wide receiver Levy Hamer was named a second-team All-American on D3football.com’s preseason All-America teams on Monday.