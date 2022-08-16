Six new members will be inducted into the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class, the school announced Tuesday.
Pole vaulter Stephanie (Barnes) Bertoli, wrestler/football player Derek Sikora, golfer Ryan Kuhl, basketball player Becca (Spaeth) Bestul, softball player Mallory McKinney and soccer player Becky (Westbrock) Dettmer will be part of the class. All six were All-Americans during their days as Blugolds.
Bertoli was a three-time conference champion and six-time All-American in pole vault. Sikora was an NCAA champion at 165 pounds on the wrestling mat and was a four-year starter on the football team. He was an all-conference first team football player twice. Kuhl was a member of the Blugolds’ national championship team in 2001. He helped lead the charge with a 12th-place finish at the national meet. Bestul was a finalist for Division III player of the year as a senior after averaging 15.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for Eau Claire. She helped the Blugolds win a pair of conference titles. McKinney holds the conference records for career wins with 77. She is the all-time leader in several pitching statistical categories at Eau Claire and was a second-team All-American twice. Dettmer led a defense that posted 18 shutouts in 2006, a school and WIAC record. She helped the program win its first conference title in 2005 and the third round of the NCAA tournament in 2006.