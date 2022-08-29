Stadter wins CC meet
Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter took first place in the girls race at the Wabasha-Kellogg Gallup cross country meet on Monday.
Stadter crossed the finish line in 12 minutes, 47.79 seconds. She won by nearly a minute and a half. Landon Clark took third place in the boys race to lead the Buffaloes.
Tigers win BRC golf match
The New Richmond girls golf team won a Big Rivers match on Monday at Lake Hallie. The Tigers shot a collective 178 to hold off runner-up Chippewa Falls by seven strokes.
River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer shared medalist honors by carding matching 40s.
From staff reports
