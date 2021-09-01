UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer won its first ever game, and in dramatic fashion.
The Blugolds dug themselves out of an early 3-0 hole against Hamline with three goals in the final 60 minutes of regulation, getting the equalizer from Matt Folden with just six seconds remaining on the clock. An own goal by Hamline in the 109th minute secured a 1-0 start to the program’s history.
The first UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer tally was also an own goal, scored in the 37th minute. The program’s first scorer was Carter Thiesfeld, who cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 47th minute.
Jakob Leonard made two saves in net. The Blugolds continue a stretch of four road games to start the season Friday against Loras.
Stout soccer starts year well
Freshman Liv Winkler came up clutch in her first career college game, scoring in the 83rd minute to lift UW-Stout women’s soccer to a 1-0 season-opening win against Concordia-MoorheadTuesday in Menomonie. Julia McNamar recorded a shutout in her first time ever playing goal at any level.
UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer played to a 0-0 draw with Augsburg. Anna Sveiven and Kennedy Boll combined for the shutout for the Blugolds.
Stout volleyball comes back
UW-Stout volleyball dropped the first set against Hamline 21-25, but responded with three straight triumphs to open the season with a home win. The Blue Devils finished 25-20, 25-15, 25-17, getting 12 kills from Sidney Hoverman.
UW-Eau Claire volleyball also started strong with a straight set victory against University of Northwestern-St. Paul.