Blugolds off to winning start
Nathan Donovan scored and assisted a goal as the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team won its season opener 4-2 over Hamline on Thursday at Simpson Field.
Max Lynch, Sam Lynch and Cooper Roberts also scored for the Blugolds.
Blue Devils fall at tourney
The UW-Stout volleyball team fell in its opener at the Trinity Invitational, losing to Texas Lutheran 3-1 on Thursday in San Antonio.
The Blue Devils won the first set 28-26, but fell in the next three. Sidney Hoverman had 16 kills and Caroline Braun added 13 for Stout.
Blue Devils drop opener
The UW-Stout women’s soccer team got on the board first, but fell to Hamline 2-1 in its season opener on Thursday in St. Paul.
Caylee Boone scored Stout’s goal in the third minute. Hamline evened the score a minute later and nailed the winner in the sixth minute.
From staff reports
