Iverson scores late winner
Amanda Iverson scored the winner in the 72nd minute to give the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Gustavus Adolphus on Sunday.
One goal was enough, as Kennedy Boll made two saves in net for the shutout.
Blugolds blank Grinnell
Porter Ball and Nathan Donovan both scored to lift the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win against Grinnell on Sunday. The victory kept the Blugolds unbeaten at 5-0-0.
Spencer Banks stopped one shot in goal for a shutout.
Meade wins at home invite
UW-Eau Claire’s Lexi Meade shot a 153 across two rounds to win the Georgianni Blugold Invitational this weekend at Wild Ridge. The Blugolds placed fifth as a team.
—UW-Stout’s women’s golf team took seventh place at the Wartburg Fall Classic. Abbey Filipiak and Kendra Swanson both tied for 16th individually.
Blugolds place 4th
The UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team took fourth place at the Minnesota Golf Classic over the weekend. Cole Janke set the tone for the Blugolds, finishing seventh individually after going 4 under par.
UW-Stout took ninth place.
From staff reports
