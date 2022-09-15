Steel stay unbeaten
Eau Claire native Joe Kelly scored a goal as the Chippewa Steel moved to 2-0 this season with a 3-0 victory over Corpus Christi on Thursday in Blaine, Minn.
Hudson Zinda and Ryan Remick also scored for the Steel, who defeated Johnstown 6-1 in Wednesday’s season opener. Goalie Carter Wishart made 17 saves for the shutout against the Ice Rays.
From staff reports
