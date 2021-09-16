Altoona football coach Chad Hanson was named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Thursday.
Hanson, in his third year with the Railroaders, has led the squad to a 3-1 start. Altoona most recently defeated Baldwin-Woodville 30-21 less than a year after falling to the Blackhawks 50-6 in a postseason matchup.
The Railroaders have already surpassed the program's win total from Hanson's first two years with the school combined.
“It goes back to 2019, when I got hired here in Altoona, we made a focus on building the culture of our program,” Hanson said in a release. “Our program culture is based on being the best version of you at home, in school, in the community, in athletics—meaning being a multi-sport athlete—and in the weight room. If we focus on those five areas, we’ll win football games. The kids have done a great job over the course of these three years of buying into that.”
Altoona travels to Viroqua Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Badger tickets sell out
All 918 tickets for the Wisconsin Badgers hockey team's upcoming exhibition at Chippewa Area Ice Arena sold out in 17 minutes Wednesday, Chippewa Youth Hockey Association's Bob Normand told Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Tickets were limited to six per person and went on sale at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the arena. All proceeds benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund.
The Oct. 3 scrimmage will feature the Badgers battling Minnesota Duluth. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.