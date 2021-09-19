UW-Superior men’s soccer honored the late Ryder Woodworth Sunday prior to the team’s game against UW-Eau Claire. Woodworth, a former Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe captain, died in a car accident in August. He was set to begin his academic and athletic career at UW-Superior days later.
The Yellowjackets started the match a man down and quickly stopped play to recognize the Woodworth family. A statement was read aloud by the public address announcer.
“Ryder was the example that every player who wears the Yellowjacket uniform should strive to become,” the statement read. “He was confident and humble; a fierce, physical competitor and a driven, kind leader by example who cared deeply about his teammates and who always put his team and his family above all else. The No. 12 will live on with each year’s team through a designated custodian of his number, chosen to carry on his legacy by embodying Ryder’s values with the expectation that all Yellowjacket soccer players strive to follow his lead.”
A poster featuring the statement, as well as Woodworth’s name and his No. 12, has been placed in the Yellowjacket facility. UW-Superior’s defensive MVP honor has been renamed in his honor.
On the pitch, the Blugolds got two goals from Nathan Donovan and one from Will Heinen to secure a 3-1 victory.
Cumberland coach to be on ESPN
Cumberland football coach Corey Berghammer will be featured on ESPN's NFL Live Monday evening prior to the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions.
The segment, a part of NFL Live’s Coach of the Week, will air sometime between 3-5 p.m. according to the Cumberland Beavers Football Twitter account. Exact timing is to be announced.