Blugolds hire gymnastics coach
UW-Eau Claire announced the hiring of former All-American Jessie DeZiel as the program’s next gymnastics coach on Thursday. DeZiel was most recently a volunteer assistant at her alma mater, Nebraska.
In her four years as a Husker, DeZiel captured 61 individual event victories, was a nine-time All-American and a two-time Big Ten champion. A gold medalist at the Pan America Games, she currently works for Team USA Gymnastics on the Athletes’ Council/Selection Committee.
A Rogers, Minnesota, native, DeZiel has ties to the area. Her sister competed at UW-Stout and her aunt lives in Menomonie.
“One of the biggest things I value in life is family, and to be two hours away from home and to be able to do what I love every single day means the world to me,” DeZiel said. “When I was on campus for my interview, even then it felt like family.”
Loomis leads Americans
Ben Loomis got off to a fast start in Summer Grand Prix Nordic Combined in Germany during the past week, leading Americans in four events. The 22-year-old Flying Eagle finished eighth among 47 entries Wednesday at Oberwiesenthal, Germany, winding up one minute, 17 seconds behind winner Vincenz Geiger of Germany. The next American was Jared Shumate in 29th. Loomis placed 15th Tuesday while Niklas Malacinski was 23rd. In earlier action at Oberhof, Germany, Loomis placed 15th and 13th. He totaled 77 points in the four events. Grand Prix is the top level of competition, equal to World Cup on snow.
Vaccines could affect schedules
Public schools like UW-Eau Claire may soon be facing a tough decision in regard to athletic scheduling.
Blugold AD Dan Schumacher said Thursday he received an email from The University of Chicago a day prior saying the school will not allow anyone on its campus who is unvaccinated. UW-Eau Claire volleyball is scheduled to travel to The University of Chicago in October for a tournament.
“That becomes a fork in the road for us,” Schumacher said on a Zoom Thursday. “We’re not mandating it while private schools can.”
Schumacher said the UW-EC athletic department has had only one positive antigen test from a non-vaccinated student-athlete since the beginning of August.
“Ironically, that individual was not even at practices because they were training to be an RA, a residential assistant in the dorms,” Schumacher said. “He’s also one of our kickers, so they have limited time with practices. His priority was to be an RA in the residences and we think that’s where he contracted it, from those things not our team.”
From staff reports