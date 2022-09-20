Local coaches honored
Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball coach Chad Brieske and Rice Lake girls coach Darla Olson both earned coaching achievement awards from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Brieske was the award recipient for Division 1 boys programs, and Olson was the recipient for Division 2 girls. Brieske led the Old Abes to a Big Rivers Conference title and the sectional finals last season. Olson guided the Warriors to a regional championship last winter.
Blugolds win 10th straight
The UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team scored three goals off corner kicks in a 5-0 victory over Ripon on Tuesday in Ripon. It was the Blugolds’ 10th consecutive win to start the season.
Sam Lynch scored a pair of goals for the Blugolds.
Blugolds, Wildcats draw
Emma Stange scored an equalizer in the 83rd minute to help the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team draw with St. Catherine 1-1 on Tuesday in St. Paul.
The Wildcats took the lead on a goal in the 45h minute. Megan Hansen assisted Stange’s goal.
—UW-Stout fell to Bethel 2-0 in St. Paul. The Royals scored twice in the second half for a victory.
Stout pair earns WIAC honors
UW-Stout receiver Levy Hamer and safety Cannon Griner were named the WIAC offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, on Tuesday.
Hamer had three touchdown receptions and 160 receiving yards against Gustavus-Adolphus on Saturday, including the winning 62-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left. He was also named to the D3Football.com team of the week. Griner forced a fumble, made an interception and wrapped up 10 tackles.
UW-Eau Claire’s Jordan Witzel was named the volleyball athlete of the week. She hit double-digit kills in every match as the Blugolds went 4-0 last week, and was named to the all-tournament team at the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament.
From staff reports
