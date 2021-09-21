UW-Stout running back Rayshawn Graham earned a pair of honors on Tuesday for his Week 3 performance against UW-Stevens Point.
Graham ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ win over the Pointers on Saturday. It earned him a spot on D3football.com’s team of the week, along with the title of WIAC offensive athlete of the week. He averaged 9.9 yards per rush. It was the first three-touchdown game of his career.
—UW-Eau Claire cross country runner Katie Faris, volleyball player Kendra Baierl and the tennis duo of Lindsey Henderson and Elaine Franta all earned WIAC athlete of the week awards. Faris, a Chi-Hi graduate, took second out of 198 runners at the St. Olaf Invitational. Baierl compiled a .560 hitting percentage and helped Eau Claire go 4-1 last week, and the tennis doubles team picked up their first win of the year by beating UW-Whitewater.
Regis remains No. 1 in poll
The Regis football team remained atop the small division rankings in the Associated Press state poll this week.
The Ramblers defeated previously-ranked Durand 36-26 last Thursday to move to 5-0. The Panthers finished just outside the top 10 this week, earning nine votes.
Cumberland remained at No. 3 in the small division and sits at 5-0 this season.
Stout VB earns WIAC win
The UW-Stout volleyball team earned its first WIAC win of the season on Tuesday, defeating UW-Platteville 3-1 in Platteville.
Sidney Hoverman hit a match-high 17 kills to power the Blue Devils.