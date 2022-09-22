Steel fall in home opener
The Chippewa Steel surrendered two third-period goals in a 3-2 defeat to the Anchorage Wolverines on Thursday in their home opener.
The Steel led 2-1 entering the final period thanks to goals from J.J. Grainda and Hudson Zinda, but couldn’t hold on. Anchorage scored twice in a span of less than five minutes to seize a victory.
Blugolds defeat Royals
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team recovered after dropping the first set to defeat Bethel 3-1 on Thursday in St. Paul.
The Blugolds won the second set 25-20 and both the third and fourth 26-24. Arianna Barrett led Eau Claire with 18 kills.
From staff reports
