The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team proved the national rankings were a bit off this week with a 3-0 sweep of eighth-ranked UW-Whitewater on Wednesday at the McPhee Center.
The 15th-ranked Blugolds beat the Warhawks 25-22, 25-19, 25-21. Jordan Witzel and Arianna Barrett led the way with 12 kills each, and Kendra Baierl added 10 of her own. Taylor Scalia led the defense with 21 digs.
UW-EC soccer teams win
Nathan Donovan notched a pair of goals as the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team shut out Ripon 4-0 on Thursday at Simpson Field.
Carter Thiesfeld and Evan Wilson also scored for the Blugolds. Spencer Banks and Mark Belknap combined in goal to keep a clean sheet.
Meanwhile, the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team defeated St. Olaf 4-2 in Northfield, Minn. Emma Stange scored twice for the Blugolds, and Hannah Schaetzel and Molly Henderson each added a goal.
Chi-Hi grad earns Packers honor
Chippewa Falls alumnus Nick Bohl was named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Wednesday.
Bohl, the head coach of the Oconto Falls football team, has led the Panthers to a 5-0 start this season. Now in his fourth year at the school, he has improved the team’s number of wins from each year to the next. Bohl graduated from Chippewa Falls in 2008.